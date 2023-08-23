Breezeline Extends Stream TV Rollout to Three Additional Markets

Cloud-based TV platform featuring multi-device viewing in home and on-the-go now available in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia

Quincy, Mass., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has continued its rollout of “Breezeline Stream TV” across its markets. The Delaware, Maryland and Virginia service areas are the latest to gain access to this platform, making it easier than ever for customers to view their favorite shows on TV and on mobile devices.

The cloud-based service, which is powered via Breezeline’s high-speed internet service, has already been successfully introduced in the company’s Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Florida, and Ohio service areas.

Breezeline Stream TV service integrates popular content from multiple sources in one, easy-to-use, feature-rich platform:

Live TV, On Demand, DVR and streaming app content can be viewed on TV and mobile devices at home or on the go.

High-capacity DVR captures up to 300 hours of HD content.

Live Rewind, Start Over, and Catch-Up features put the viewer in control.

Voice command capability via Google Assistant makes it easy to find a show, open an app, or receive program recommendations.

Viewers have access to thousands of TV apps from the Google Play Store directly from the Breezeline Stream TV device.

“Breezeline Stream TV transforms the TV viewing experience and gives customers more ways to watch,” said Shaun Blake, vice president, products and programming for Breezeline. “It unites popular content from thousands of sources with powerful features and a beautiful interface, making it easier than ever to search for and view content on a large screen or a mobile device.”

Breezeline Stream TV is available for Breezeline TV customers in serviceable areas with a Breezeline internet connection. The Breezeline Stream TV app is available for free via the Apple App Store® or Google Play for Stream TV subscribers. For more information, visit https://www.breezeline.com/streamtv .

