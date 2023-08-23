Moms For America Assails Big Tech for Latest De-Platforming

Fletcher: “If you fear this mom-led revolution now, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

BRANSON, Mo., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new video, Moms For America founder, president, and CEO Kimberly Fletcher excoriated “Big Tech bullies” for cancelling the parents’ rights group yet again.



“Today we were cancelled by yet another platform,” Fletcher said, explaining that a popular video-hosting platform that MFA had been using for its popular podcast deplatformed the group for allegedly violating the site’s “misinformation” policies.

“The only people pushing ‘misinformation’ are the Big Tech bullies who are constantly trying to silence us from telling the truth,” Fletcher declared. “They call us birthing people, chest feeders, label us as ‘domestic terrorists,’ and why? Because they fear us. When you can’t even say the name ‘Mom,’ you know they’re running scared.”

Fletcher vowed that Moms For America and their army of moms all over the country will not be cowed or silenced.

“We are not going away. We are going to continue to stand up for our children, protect our parental rights, restore this Republic, and stand by the Constitution,” Fletcher vowed. “You can throw out every tool in your toolkit, label us whatever you want, but we will not be silenced. If you fear this mom-led revolution now, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

