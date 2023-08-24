New Commercial Real Estate Program Connects Agents With Local Clients

AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a free-to-use commercial real estate data and listing platform, recently launched its Commercial Client Connection Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative that aims to seamlessly connect commercial real estate agents with potential clients in their local markets.

Commercial agents and brokers, regardless of experience, can sign up for the program and receive almost-immediate notifications when someone in their local market needs an agent or broker to buy, sell, or lease commercial property.

MyEListing will send the contact information, as well as the square footage and property type the potential client is looking for, straight to the inbox of those who sign up.

Submissions are manually vetted by MyEListing commercial real estate specialists to reduce junk leads and spam, and each potential client has affirmed that they themselves are not an agent and that they're actively looking for one.

No long-term contracts or subscription fees are required for agents and brokers to sign up. A flat, per-lead rate of $50 is charged, and those interested can set a weekly minimum on how many leads they want to receive.

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, a national agent directory, and more. The site also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

