DataVaultAlliance Announces Conference Themes for WWDVC 2024

Save the Date for WWDVC 2024 WWDVC 2024 Themes

World Wide Data Vault Consortium Themes Set for 2024 Conference

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is pleased to announce conference themes for the upcoming World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2024 (WWDVC), to be held April 28th-May 3rd in Stowe, Vermont, USA.

WWDVC is a global community of professionals who specialize in data warehousing, business intelligence, and analytics. The conference brings together professionals from around the world to share their knowledge, experience, and expertise, and features presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to help attendees stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices in the data warehousing industry with a focus on the Data Vault 2.0 Solution.

A spokesperson for DataVaultAlliance noted, "We are thrilled to announce the themes for WWDVC 2024. From hot topics like Generative AI to sessions about how to talk to your business executives, the 2024 conference is shaping up to be our best yet."

The themes for WWDVC 2024 are as follows:

1) Data Fabric and Innovating at the Semantic Layer – The Data Vault 2.0 solution is already the most complete system for building out any analytics solution which works across people, process, and technology. These sessions will show how incorporating Data Fabric and the Semantic Layer can enhance it even more while continuing to leverage its robustness and completeness, making your data strategy more comprehensive and sustainable.

2) Data Mesh and the 5 W's (who, what, when, where, why) – Attendees will experience both concept analogies with Data Vault 2.0 as well as the experience of actual implementers both from the stage and in the audience.

3) Generative AI and Its Potential (ML - Dynamic Data Warehousing, Taxonomy / Ontology discovery, Dynamic Linking, AI driven business metrics) – This is a flashy topic this year – Generative AI has taken the world by storm. However, for every potential application of this technology, there are also many risks to be considered. These sessions, both theoretical and practical, will cover these questions, risks, and applications.

4) Business Track: Executive's Guide to Data Quality and Digital Transformation Leadership - This track, presented by business executives, will help attendees understand how the business side of organizations think, what they’re looking for, and what language to use in presenting solutions.

The annual WWDVC is highly anticipated as the premier event for all things Data Vault. This year will be the second for the Premium Business Track, a day of sessions focused on how to talk data warehousing to the business side of organizations. Those interested in learning more about the conference, including when to register and apply to speak, can visit www.wwdvc.com.

About DataVaultAlliance:

DataVaultAlliance is an organization that sets and upholds the standards for the Data Vault 2.0 Methodology. They provide education, training, and resources to ensure Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™. For more information, visit www.datavaultalliance.com.