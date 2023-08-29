California Superior Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as court receiver in the case of Hall vs. Claycomb.

FedReceiver LLC Logo Stephen Donell Federal and State Court Receiver

Mr. Donell was appointed as Receiver for the specific task of taking possession of bank accounts and bonds to enforce award to the Petitioner in the case.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today appointed Stephen J. Donell as court receiver in the case of Hall vs. Claycomb Case No. BD646287.Mr. Donell was appointed as Receiver for the specific task of taking possession of bank accounts and bonds for enforcement of award to the Petitioner in the case.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations , restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post-judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single-family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donellhas also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as the receiver in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and business cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection, and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, partition referee , and provisionaldirector, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership cases.

FedReceiver, Inc.