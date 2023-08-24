California Superior Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell, as referee in the marital dissolution case: Ike vs. Blanck, et al.
Los Angeles, CA 6/29/23 – CA Superior Court for LA County appointed Stephen J. Donell, partition referee in marital dissolution case of Ike vs. Blanck, et al.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today appointed Stephen J. Donell as partition referee in the marital dissolution case of Ike vs. Blanck et al. Case No. 23STCV06335.
Mr. Donell was appointed as Partition Referee to sell the property located at 2186 San Pasqual Street, Pasadena, California. Once the property is sold, distribution to the parties will be determined by the court and carried out by the Referee.
About Mr. Donell
Since 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post-judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single-family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell
has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as the receiver in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.
About FedReceiver, Inc.
With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and business cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection, and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion, partnership dissolution, partition referee, and provisional
director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership cases.
Stephen J. Donell
FedReceiver, Inc.
+1 310-207-8481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
FedReceiver, Inc