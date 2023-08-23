Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Continues Growth in Greater Edmonton Area

Texas-style barbecue brand to expand in the popular Canadian locaiton

Dallas, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited to continue expanding across Canada with two new stores opening in the greater Edmonton area.

At the midpoint of a smokin’ hot summer in Edmonton, the world largest barbecue concept announces that a letter of intent for two store locations has been signed with local businessman, Mr. Nabeil Moussa in both Red Deer and Sherwood Park.

In regard to partnering with Dickey’s, Mr. Moussa stated, "We have a strong admiration for the Dickey's brand after seeing that they have successfully found a winning menu and appreciate their commitment to quality food. We feel that choosing to grow our organization with Dickey's Barbecue Pit was a natural decision as their commitment to family values, established reputation, and proven franchise model perfectly align with our vision for success, as we grow our position in the food industry. The brand's emphasis on tradition and exceptional customer service also resonates deeply with our core values, making it an ideal partnership to drive growth in our organization.”

With both communities expressing high interest and excitement in the barbecue restaurant, Mr. Moussa and his team are excited to bring a solid level of energy, intellect, and youthfulness to the brand and to their barbecue loving guests.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand Dickey’s throughout the greater Edmonton area”, said Jim Perkins, Dickey’s Executive Vice President of International Development and Support. “I deeply appreciate Mr. Moussa’s understanding of the local community and how these two locations will best serve their communities. I can’t wait to open with Mr. Moussa, it’s going to be a good time for all.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

