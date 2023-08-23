Cienco 4 to pay dividend amid declining profit

VIETNAM, August 23 - HÀ NỘI — Cienco 4 Group Corporation (C4G) announced August 31 as the deadline to register for their 2022 dividend payout of 20.2 million shares.

At the ratio of 1:6 dividend, each shareholder who owns one share will receive six new shares. With the value of more than VNĐ20.2 billion (US$853,000), the dividend is derived from the company's undistributed after-tax profit.

Cienco 4 reported second-quarter net revenue of VNĐ621.7 billion ($26.2 million), down 21 per cent quarter-to-quarter. Profit after tax fell 21 per cent to VNĐ37 billion.

Ending June, the company’s net revenue decreased by 11 per cent year-on-year to nearly VNĐ1.1 trillion and net profit was marginally similar to last year’s figure of VNĐ77.9 billion.

Cienco 4 set a net profit target of VNĐ330 billion for 2023 but has archived just 23.6 per cent of the goal.

The company lists shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange with price fluctuating around VNĐ14,000 a share. — VNS