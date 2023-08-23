Premier, Inc. Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, Premier, Inc., has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for the company’s PINC AI™ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution.



Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ ERP solution is a cloud-based, healthcare-specific solution that supports a healthcare organization’s holistic procure-to-pay processes and financial analytics needs through a SaaS architecture. It’s comprised of several integrated modules that provide healthcare organizations with the operational and analytic capabilities required to support day-to-day supply chain and financial management processes.

“We are honored that the HFMA panel has once again awarded the Peer Review designation to our ERP solution,” stated Jeremy Padmos, Vice President of ERP Solutions at Premier. “It is further validation that our clients find value in an ERP platform that is specifically designed for healthcare. In pursuit of Premier’s mission to transform healthcare, we strive to solve complex challenges for clients across the continuum of care and we continuously expand our platform to add new capabilities, such as HR and payroll, procure-to-pay automation, and advanced analytics. Our experienced, in-house consultants work hand in hand with our clients during first-time implementations and follow-on engagements to ensure they are getting the most from their technology investment in support of providing top-tier patient care.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We are pleased to have Premier achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. "The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 103,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

(708) 492-3385

bdennison@hfma.org

Public Relations

Premier Inc.

Public_Relations@premierinc.com