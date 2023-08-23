Rev Publish Team Announces the Rev Publish Recognition Award for Author Greg Moody
This accolade is a testimony to Greg Moody's unwavering commitment to elevating the martial arts industry.AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev Publish, a leading name in the publishing industry, is delighted to announce the 'Rev Publish Recognition Award' in honor of the exceptional contributions of Author Greg Moody. Known for his profound insights and unparalleled expertise, Greg Moody has not only made a mark as an outstanding author but also as a dedicated consultant, aiding martial arts business owners to flourish with Go2 Karate.
This accolade is a testimony to Moody's unwavering commitment to elevating the martial arts industry and his relentless drive to provide knowledge and tools to martial arts business owners.
"We're incredibly proud to have an author and consultant of Greg Moody's caliber as part of our family," said Tracy Thomas, CEO of Rev Publish. "His dedication to fostering growth in the martial arts business community and his exemplary work as an author made him an undeniable choice for the Rev Publish Recognition Award."
At Go2 Karate, Greg Moody plays a pivotal role as a consultant that has led numerous martial arts businesses to unprecedented growth and success. His unique approach combines the principles of martial arts with strategic business acumen, creating a robust model for success.
On receiving the award, Moody remarked, "It's an honor to be recognized by Rev Publish. My journey with martial arts and helping businesses grow in this industry has been immensely rewarding. Go2 Karate and Rev Publish has enriched this journey, and I'm excited about the future prospects and the potential for further growth as we help business owners grow."
The Rev Publish Recognition Award is more than just an accolade; it is a celebration of the talent, hard work, and the spirit of giving back to the community, all of which Greg Moody exemplifies.
About Rev Publish
Rev Publish stands at the forefront of the publishing industry, committed to bringing forward voices that make a difference. Through its diverse portfolio of authors and publications, Rev Publish continues to pave the way for innovative thought leadership.
About Greg Moody
Greg Moody is a renowned author and Go2 Karate consultant dedicated to empowering martial arts business owners. With a deep understanding of the intricacies of both martial arts and business growth, Moody's insights have benefited countless client enterprises at Go2 Karate.
