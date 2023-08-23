Can You Catch a Cat Burglar?

Cats + “true” crime combine in a new limited series podcast from the TEMPTATIONS™ brand

When it comes to irresistible food, nothing can stop a determined cat on a mission – not even the law. That’s the story behind “ Catch a Cat Burglar ” a new kitty meowstery “true” crime podcast from the TEMPTATIONS brand.

A delivery truck carrying the new TEMPTATIONS Adult Dry Cat Food was on its way to a store one night, when it was ambushed, and all the tasty goods were stolen. All that remained was one bag of the food, ominously scratched by what appeared to be…a claw.

To tell this twisted “tail,” the TEMPTATIONS brand partnered with true crime expert and the co-host of “Crime Junkie,” Brit Prawat. Brit sorts through the story, uncovers clues and paws through the suspects to figure out the meowstermind behind the heist. Was it Mrs. Snufflekins? Louie the Lion? Could it have been the truck driver??

“I’ve told many true crime stories throughout my career and ‘Catch a Cat Burglar’ may be the most unique story yet. It’s definitely the furriest,” said Prawat. “I’m so excited for cat parents and true crime-obsessed fans alike to tune in to this not-so-true, but extremely irresistible investigation, where together, we will leave no litter box unturned to catch the sneaky kitty that just couldn’t keep their paws off their favorite TEMPTATIONS Adult Dry Cat Food.”

Listeners can sink their claws into the first part of “Catch a Cat Burglar” and submit their guesses for whodunit for a chance to win TEMPTATIONS treats, food and swag, and a trip to POP Cats Seattle, a fun-packed festival of cat, pop and art. (NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/30/23. To listen to “Catch a Cat Burglar, submit guesses and see full rules, fans can visit TemptationsTreats.com/Cat-Burglar.

The final episode will drop on August 31, where the kitty culprit will be revealed.

“Catch a Cat Burglar” is the latest way the TEMPTATIONS brand is celebrating the launch of its first-ever dry cat food, which hit shelves earlier this year. After years as America’s #1 cat treat brand*, they’re now bringing the irresistibility cats know and love to mealtime with their new TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food – and showing just how far cats will go to get their paws on it.

By the way, no cats were harmed in the making of this fictitious – but totally plausible – story!

*Based on 2022 consolidated sales data

