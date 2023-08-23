Submit Release
Jobs at the Embassy

Effective March 5, 2018the U.S. Embassy in Israel, no longer accepts the paper-based application, any job application should be submitted through ERA, the Electronic Recruitment Application software powered by MONSTER.COM

To apply for U.S. Embassy vacancies, click on the following link to either login or create an account.

Please carefully read the instructions and eligibility criteria as well as the 8 Qualities of Overseas Employees before applying.

Only eligible candidates who are also qualified will be contacted for testing and interview.

