Game Commerce Trailblazer SCUTI Taps Jitterbit to Expand Brand Partner Integrations

SCUTI to Leverage Jitterbit’s Low-Code Integration Platform to Connect to More Brands and Grow its gCommerce Marketplace

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, and SCUTI , the gaming industry's pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, today announced that SCUTI has selected Jitterbit to seamlessly connect to their brand partners' eCommerce stores to transact orders and automate order data.



As the leading retail media network through games, SCUTI allows players to purchase curated products from top brands and earn SCUTI rewards on every purchase. Originating as a customer of Jitterbit’s EDI offering, SCUTI recently expanded their agreement to leverage Jitterbit’s Harmony low-code integration platform to easily connect to all major eCommerce platforms and build a connector for their own API to create repeatable workflows and quickly integrate with their brand partners. Jitterbit also has strong relationships with Shopify and BigCommerce which SCUTI will leverage to connect to more brands.

"As the leader in gCommerce and online game monetization, SCUTI needed a solution to effortlessly connect its marketplace to multiple vendors,” said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. “Jitterbit’s integration platform Harmony has been pivotal for SCUTI’s operations, allowing them to easily create multiple custom integrations every week without having to rely on an outside vendor. Not only has Jitterbit’s technology simplified internal processes for the SCUTI team, it’s also unlocked new potential for SCUTI to expand its market reach. We are proud to be a catalyst for SCUTI’s success and look forward to continuing our collaborative journey together.”

The selling point for SCUTI was the ease at which they could create and customize integrations in-house without having to rely on a vendor. They were looking for better flexibility than what they had with EDI alone. Harmony provides that flexibility while allowing SCUTI to be faster and more accurate, increase operational efficiency, empower new ideas through low code application building capabilities, and see a full overview of everything happening with projects in real-time.

“Jitterbit has become an invaluable partner in SCUTI's growth, offering unmatched flexibility and seamless integration. Setting up custom connections with a wide network of vendors has never been easier,” said Andrew Steinberg, Chief Product Officer at SCUTI. “With Jitterbit’s Harmony, we save significant time and resources because we don't have to do the development work ourselves, yet, we can fully control and customize our integrations in-house, without having to rely on a vendor. Jitterbit's responsive team and user-friendly platform have transformed our operations—elevating our inventory management and order fulfillment accuracy, expanding our reach, and solidifying SCUTI's position in the market.”

To learn more about Jitterbit, please visit jitterbit.com . To learn more about SCUTI, visit scutirewards.com .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to future-proof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About SCUTI

SCUTI is the gamers’ marketplace, and a pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the SCUTI Network. SCUTI provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase physical goods in the SCUTI catalog. SCUTI was built by video game industry veterans, with backgrounds from Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, Zynga, Electronic Arts and Xbox Game Studios.

