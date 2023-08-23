Body Imaging Machine Now Available to Clients

Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Stuart, FL Coastal Medical and Vitality Medical Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic Wellness Clinic In Stuart, FL Coastal Medical Weight Loss Clinic

Coastal Medical and Vitality in Stuart, FL introduces new body imaging machine to help clients visualize weight loss progress and set customized health goals.

STUART, FLORIDA, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Medical and Vitality, a leading weight loss and wellness clinic in Stuart, Florida, is excited to announce the addition of a new body imaging machine to its services. This advanced diagnostic tool provides clients with a detailed visualization of their body composition, allowing for precise tracking of fat loss and muscle retention during their weight loss journey.

The innovative body scanner uses safe, low-level radiofrequency waves to perform a body composition analysis in just 60 seconds. An in-depth report is generated showing the distribution and percentages of fat, muscle, and water in both the entire body and specific regions like the torso, arms and legs. These precise body fat percentage metrics and segmental readings help clients understand exactly where and how they are losing weight over time.

Armed with this detailed data, Coastal Medical's weight loss experts can then fully customize nutrition, exercise and lifestyle protocols for each individual client. Targeting problematic fat areas and strategically adjusting fitness regimens translates to faster, more visible results. The imaging machine also provides an accurate benchmark for progress, allowing clients to tangibly see reductions in body fat and improvements in muscle tone. This visualization keeps motivation high and makes the weight loss process both transparent and rewarding.

In addition to body fat percentage, the scanner also calculates body mass index (BMI) and displays a 3D model of the body showing problem spots and areas of health. This holistic view of body composition provides key insights for preventing weight regain once goals are met. Clients can use the information to strategically combat metabolic slowdown and make personalized tweaks to diet and exercise needs post-weight loss.

"We're thrilled to incorporate this innovative body imaging technology into our services at Coastal Medical and Vitality," said the founder. "Giving our clients such detailed information and visualization truly optimizes our weight loss protocol for faster results and long-term health. The scanner makes body transformations both measurable and visual, keeping motivation high. We know our clients will be excited by what this technology can do as they progress on their fitness journey with us."

This addition of advanced diagnostic imaging reflects Coastal Medical's commitment providing clients with the most progressive tools and technology for sustainable weight loss and improved wellbeing. The clinic strives to customize its five-star services to accommodate each client's unique health circumstances and goals.

Coastal Medical will continue to innovate with new tools and services that help clients successfully manage their weight by addressing the root biological causes. As leaders in medically assisted weight loss, Coastal Medical is committed to helping people take control of their health from the inside out. Contact their office today or visit their website for more information.

