Global Pregnancy Pillow Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Pregnancy Pillow Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.60% In The Forecast Period Of 2023–2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Pregnancy Pillow Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023–2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global pregnancy pillow market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, material type, end user, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018–2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 607.7 million
Forecast CAGR (2023–2028): 3.60%
Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 751.4 million
The global pregnancy pillow market growth is being driven by an increasing population and rising awareness regarding adequate care during pregnancy. Adequate rest and care is vital during pregnancy, and amidst the growing prevalence of high risk pregnancies, it has become more important to have sufficient rest. Pregnancy pillows help support the changing bodies of pregnant women, aiding in proper blood circulation and providing back support. In the second and third trimesters, when sleeping can become challenging due to larger belly size, pregnancy pillows relieve discomfort and help in sleeping, which is bolstering the pregnancy pillow market demand.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents — https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pregnancy-pillow-market/requestsample
With increasing disposable income and a larger number of working women becoming mothers, there is greater focus on products that provide comfort during pregnancy, including pregnancy pillows. Availability of pregnancy pillows in various shapes and material types further increases their suitability for pregnant women with different concerns, and aiding the pregnancy pillow market expansion. Pregnancy pillows with hypoallergenic fillings are typically preferred by women that face more allergies, while organic fillings are rising in demand for their sustainability. The versatility of pregnancy pillows is increasing their usage beyond pregnancy, for example, as a support during breastfeeding, for general relaxation, and in cases of body or back pain.
Pregnancy Pillow Industry Definition and Major Segments
Pregnancy pillows are specialised pillows that are designed to be used during pregnancy, particularly during the second and third trimesters, to provide added support to larger stomachs and tired bodies. Typically, pregnancy pillows are longer than traditional pillows and can be adjusted to suit the user. They provide additional support for back and spine alignment to help pregnant women rest and sleep comfortably.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents — https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pregnancy-pillow-market
Based on product type, the market is divided into:
U-Shaped
C-Shaped
J-Shaped
Others
On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into:
Organic Fillings
Memory Foam
Memory Foam
By end user, the market is classified into:
Maternity Homes/ Clinics
Hospitals
Households
Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into:
Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
By region, the market is categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Pregnancy Pillow Market Trends
Among the key trends in the pregnancy pillow market is the rising popularity of customised pregnancy pillows. The needs of women during pregnancy can vary significantly, based on health and pregnancy progression, leading to different requirements from pregnancy pillows. Custom pregnancy pillows are available in various lengths, sizes, and thicknesses, helping meet the needs of users. Additional features of custom pregnancy pillows can include adjustable firmness, changeable inserts, and removable covers, providing more flexibility in usage.
Expansion of distribution channels, particularly online modes, is another crucial trend in the market for pregnancy pillows. Through online retail, consumers can browse a wide range of pregnancy pillow options and compare different sizes, configurations, and prices to find a suitable option. Moreover, with the convenience of home delivery, there are no hassles of carrying home large sized pregnancy pillows.
At a regional level, North America accounts for a sizable share of the global pregnancy pillow market, supported by the increase in high risk pregnancies and rising awareness of the advantages of pregnancy pillows. Robust purchasing power in countries in the region is also facilitating greater sales of various types of pregnancy pillows. The presence of key market players in countries such as United States is also enabling easier access to pregnancy pillows, bolstering the regional market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global pregnancy pillow market report are PharMeDoc Inc, Coyuchi, Inc, Momcozy, Queen Rose, Medela AG, Naomi Home, Inc, The Boppy Company LLC, Cozy Bump Corporation, Pregnancy Pillow, LLC, and Comfort Castle Pvt. Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Wardrobe Market: http://bitly.ws/SaTy
Events Industry Market: http://bitly.ws/SgCm
Octopus Market: http://bitly.ws/SgCr
Iron and Steel Slag Market: http://bitly.ws/SgCx
South Korea Mobile Gaming Market: http://bitly.ws/SgCA
United Kingdom Visual Effects (VFX) Market: http://bitly.ws/SkJu
Garlic Market: http://bitly.ws/SkJW
Japan ISO Tank Container Market: http://bitly.ws/SkKe
UAE Lighting Market: http://bitly.ws/SkKk
India Soap Market: http://bitly.ws/SkKr
About Us
Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today’s competitive market.
Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation’s future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+ +1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other