IBN Coverage Initiated for Prospera Energy Inc.

Prospera Energy uses its experience to develop, acquire and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery. The company is primarily focused on optimizing hydrocarbon recovery from legacy fields through environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. It is in the midst of a three-stage restructuring process aimed at prioritizing cost effective operations while appreciating production capacity and reducing liabilities.

Prospera’s core properties include more than 42,000 cumulative acres across Cuthbert, Luseland and Heart Hills in Saskatchewan and Red Earth and Pouce Coupe in Alberta. In total, the company estimates that there are half a billion barrels of oil in place at these sites accounting for 20+ years of forward project lifespan, with as little as 8% of total reserves having been recovered via legacy vertical well technology.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Prospera Energy.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers.

About Prospera Energy Inc.

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded energy company based in Western Canada, specializing in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Prospera Energy Inc. has announced a mid-August spud of PEI’s phase 2 restructured development program intended to increase production. The phase 2 development entails the drilling of 10 horizontal wells in heavy oil and 8 slanted wells in medium-light oil to accelerate growth and capture the significant remaining reserves (400 million bbls). These horizontal laterals and slanted wells will allow PEI to increase production by approximately 1,000bpd with recovery of approximately 100Mstb per well.

PEI will reduce its environmental and surface footprint by eliminating the numerous vertical well leases along the lateral path. Phase III of Prospera’s corporate redevelopment strategy will focus on continuing the company’s horizontal modular development to appreciate production and optimize recovery of remaining reserves. Prospera intends to implement full-scale EOR applications based on the results of its Phase II pilot program, which is forecast to optimize recovery by greater than 10%. Prospera also intends to continue its acquisition strategy to diversify its product mix. Its goal is to attain 50% light oil, 40% heavy oil and 10% gas – all while continuing to eliminate carbon emissions as part of its existing ESG initiatives.

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers.

Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

