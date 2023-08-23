Lincoln Tech Celebrates 25th Graduating Class from the Hussmann Partnership Training Program

Nearly 250 students have transitioned directly into HVAC/R careers with the global leader in commercial refrigeration upon graduation.

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized automotive and skilled trades career training, announces the graduation of its 25th class of newly trained Hussmann technicians. The TechX program at Lincoln Tech’s Grand Prairie, TX campus – launched in partnership with Hussmann in 2018 – helps students go straight into the workforce with the leading global employer upon graduation. Since the program’s inauguration, nearly 250 students have completed their training and gone to work at Hussmann locations across the country.

The program’s 25th graduating class was recently celebrated at a ceremony held at the Grand Prairie campus.

“We are extremely proud of these young men and women whose futures have been shaped by the training they received at the Tech X facility,” says Mike Couling, Grand Prairie Campus President. “Our partnership with Hussmann is an incredibly valuable relationship, one that’s mutually beneficial. We’re pleased to see so many Lincoln Tech graduates going right to work after graduation, and to know that we’re also assisting a partner fill important roles throughout their organization.”

Graduates of the program are hired by Hussmann as full-time HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) technicians. The organization is a leading global producer of commercial refrigeration equipment; their freezers and refrigeration units can be found in supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, and medical facilities around the world. Teams of highly skilled, specially trained technicians are needed year-round to ensure these systems are kept in top working order so that food, medicines, and other essential goods are kept cold, fresh and safe for consumption.

“When we were asked by Hussmann how a partnership could support both their hiring efforts and our graduates, we knew this could be a very special relationship,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Their willingness to invest in building the TechX Training Center at our Grand Prairie campus speaks to the commitment shared by our two organizations. For 5 years, we have witnessed the continued success of the program, to the mutual benefit of both of our organizations, and we look forward to a long, fruitful partnership.”

Several Hussmann representatives addressed the graduates during the event, including Fred Gentry, Hussmann’s Technician Development Leader.

“What you put into [your career] is what you’ll get out of it,” Gentry told the graduates. “I’m still in this field after 30 years because I never quit. And by graduating this program, you’ve shown you have what it takes.”

“We’re so honored that you’ve chosen Hussmann for your future career,” added Donna Ward, Hussmann’s Director of Human Resources. “We’re glad to have you all on board.”

The TechX Training Center is outfitted with Hussmann commercial refrigeration units and other equipment so that students can build skills specifically suited to Hussmann technologies. Lincoln Tech graduates from HVAC/R programs at any of its campuses across the country are eligible to apply for the program, and accepted applicants are relocated to Grand Prairie. Hussmann covers all expenses, housing and tuition costs, and students who successfully complete the program go on to positions with Hussmann where the company has a need for new technicians.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that more than 40,000 positions open nationwide each year for skilled, trained HVAC/R technicians*.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2021-2031 and are current as of August 21, 2023.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

