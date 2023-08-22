Traffic Advisory for August 23 - 27, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DORCHESTER & ROXBURY

Caribbean Carnival – Saturday, August 26, 2023

The annual Caribbean Carnival will take place with two separate parades. The first parade, the Jouvert Parade, begins at 6:30 AM on Talbot Avenue at Kerwin Street and proceeds up Blue Hill Avenue to the Circuit Drive Entrance (Peabody Circle) for Franklin Park. The second and main parade, the Caribbean Carnival, begins at 1:00 PM on Warren Street at Martin Luther King Boulevard and proceeds on Warren Street to Blue Hill Avenue ending on Blue Hill Avenue at the Circuit Drive Entrance (Peabody Circle) for Franklin Park. Formation for the Carnival Parade occurs on Martin Luther King Boulevard between Warren Street and Washington Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Friday 4 PM to Saturday Midnight on the following street:

Talbot Avenue, Both sides from Bernard Street to Blue Hill Avenue

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place on Saturday on the following streets:

Talbot Avenue, Both sides from Kerwin Street to Blue Hill Avenue

American Legion Highway, Northside (odd side, park side) from Blue Hill Avenue to Angell Street

Blue Hill Avenue, Both sides, from Harvard Street to Warren Street

Martin Luther King Boulevard, Both sides, from Warren Street to Washington Street

Warren Street, Both sides, from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Blue Hill Avenue

Columbia Road, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Seaver Street

Old Road, Both sides, from Glenway Street to Columbia Road

Glenway Street, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue past Old Road to #11 Glenway Street

Glenway Street, School Yard

Seaver Street, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to a point three (300’) hundred feet westerly, approximately at #280 Seaver Street

Walnut Avenue, Southeast (Franklin Park) side, from Seaver Street to Sigourney Street, Both sides, from Seaver Street to Park Lane

Sigourney Street, Southeast (Franklin Park) side, from Walnut Avenue to Glen Road

Circuit Drive, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Morton Street

DOWNTOWN

Faneuil Hall Event - Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Immigration and Naturalization Service will be holding a swearing-in ceremony at Faneuil Hall at 10:00 am. Parking restrictions will be in place from Thursday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the following streets:

North Street, Southside (Faneuil Hall side), from Union Street to Clinton Street

NORTH END

Saint Anthony - Saint Lucy Festival – Wednesday, August 23, 2023 through Sunday, August 27, 2023

The annual Saint Anthony – Saint Lucy Festival will occur within the North End, with set-up beginning on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Parking restrictions and some road closures will be in effect on the following streets:

Cooper Street, Both sides, from Endicott Street to North Washington Street.

Endicott Street, Both sides, from Cooper Street to North Washington Street.

Thacher Street, Both sides, from North Washington Street to Prince Street.

North Margin Street, Both sides, from Cooper Street to Lafayette Avenue.

North Washington Street, Northside (odd side), from Thacher Street to Causeway Street.

Medford Street, Southwest, from North Washington Street Causeway Street, on parking meters only

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.