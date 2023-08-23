Jason Hart Joins ARG as a Managing Partner

Remarkable track record in IT sales and leadership expands ARG’s deep bench of expertise committed to elevating the customer experience through the power to choose the right technology solutions.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARG announced today that Jason Hart joined the company as a Managing Partner. With a proven track record of success in helping businesses and organizations solve their most pressing business and technology challenges, Hart brings knowledge and experience to ARG, spanning cloud computing, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and more.



“The last few years have witnessed an incredible growth trajectory for ARG as we continue to expand our team and create opportunities for experts like Jason to leverage our consulting methodology tools and resources to deliver measurable business outcomes and ongoing support to their customers,” said Mike Shonholz, Chief Revenue Officer, ARG. “The combination of our engineering expertise, implementation, and support skills will enable Jason to move more quickly in delivering material results to his clients.”

Hart added, "I am thrilled to join ARG as a Managing Partner. I see this as an incredible opportunity to deepen my expertise and play a more meaningful role in accelerating the growth of my client’s businesses leveraging ARG’s methodology and resources.”

A sales leader with extensive knowledge of IT solutions and services

Hart comes to ARG from RapidScale, a global managed cloud services provider, where he achieved record sales and fostered the East Channel partner community, boosting their cloud revenue. His consulting expertise spanned various sectors and incorporated managed services capabilities. Before RapidScale, Hart spent more than a decade at CDW, a leading global provider of full-stack IT solutions and services, where he helped establish the Cloud Client Executive role, which provided agnostic cloud services consulting to customers.

"At ARG, we empower professionals like Jason to capitalize on their unique skills, amplified by our consulting methodology, tools, and resources,” said Steve Kopp, EVP at ARG. “This synergy ultimately leads to tangible business results that come from taking advantage of the enormous opportunities in place today as an increasing number of businesses strive to integrate advanced cybersecurity, managed IT, and pioneering technology solutions, all focused on enhancing the customer experience.”

The ARG playbook has become a significant differentiator in helping partners and agents take advantage of the massive opportunities that are currently available in the IT marketplace while at the same time optimizing the employee and client experience. ARG’s deep bench of business and technology expertise enables agents and partners to successfully engage with and support a broader range of solutions and service offerings.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For 32 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact info@myarg.com.

