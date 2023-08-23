Experience a Fashion Revolution

Claire’s and Super League partner to create a ‘Limiteds’ fashion revolution on Roblox and launch the ultimate immersive experience in self-expression

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, and Claire's , the global fashion brand empowering style and self-expression, are teaming up and kicking off their partnership as early brand leaders of the Roblox Limiteds platform, an exciting digital merchandise feature allowing creators and brands to release limited UGC designs and quantities of unique wearable creations across the Roblox platform.



This collaboration between Claire's and Super League marks a significant milestone in the lifestyle brand's venture into the metaverse. ShimmerVille , Claire's original franchise within Roblox with a 92% player rating, has already captivated millions of users with its transformative digital world and immersive role-play experience. Both companies see the extension into avatar wearables as an opportunity to spearhead a new era of brand engagement where the boundaries between physical and digital seamlessly merge. Super League and Claire's are leveraging cutting-edge technology to introduce a series of limited drops and exclusive items in their digital world - items that could also be created and released as unique physical merchandise in Claire’s global retail locations. This creates a more immersive way for users to express their individual style and showcase their ‘phygital’ life.

To kick-off the launch, a new Claire’s Limited will drop each day for a total of ten distinctly unique offerings that are only available in the ShimmerVille Roblox experience. Included in this array are highly desirable backpacks and original avatar heads, all inspired by Claire’s fan favorite ShimmerVille pets and critters. Whether a player is after the ultra-rare or uncommon, this collection has something for everyone. To celebrate the tenth and final drop on August 26, the coveted Stuffy Backpack Limited will be featured as a free reward within a brand new quest launching on the same day. The launch includes:

Critter Backpacks

Stuffy Backpack: Common - in-game reward available 8/26

Icicrunch Backpack: Rare - available now

Xingy Backpack: Rare - available now

Buckmeister Backpack: Rare - available now

Mohita Backpack: Rare - available 8/25



Pet Heads

Stuffy Gold Head: Ultra Rare - available now

Icicrunch Head: Uncommon - available now

Xingy Head: Uncommon - available now

Buckmeister Head: Uncommon - available now

Mohita Head: Uncommon - available 8/24



And this is just the beginning. Claire’s and Super League are set to release additional Limiteds Collections that bring the style and inspiration of Claire’s ShimmerVille to life across Roblox, powered by Super League’s tech savvy creativity.

“Our partnership with Claire's marks an exciting milestone in our mission to innovate brand engagement and connect with young audiences in meaningful ways,” said Super League Chair and CEO Ann Hand. “By leveraging our powerful suite of tech and capabilities, we go beyond simply delivering campaign objectives to creating a new era of personalized, customized, and sticky experiences that redefine a brand's overall presence. With our premiere publishing engine, Super League is paving the way for brands to thrive in the metaverse, staying at the leading edge of the immersive web and bridging the space between the digital and physical lives of the next generation.”

“With ShimmerVille, we have created a 'phygital' experience for Gen Zalpha rich in creativity that drives community, brand love and personal expression,” said Chris Duncan, Vice President, Consumer Insights and Digital Marketing for Claire's. “Now through Roblox's immersive world and our collaboration with Super League, we are furthering this exciting journey to reshape how we meet, engage with and grow our fanbase.”

By combining the creative forces of Claire's and Super League, the partnership aims to amplify the influence and reach of the brand in the ever-evolving world of Roblox.

For more information on Claire's and ShimmerVille,

visit www.roblox.com/claires .

