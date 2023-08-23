Global Laptop Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
Laptop is an AC-powered or battery powered personal computer that is portable and offs similar capabilities as a desktop computer.SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Laptop Market Share, Size, Price, Growth, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the laptop market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, screen size, price, end user, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Laptop Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 140.83 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.7%
Laptop is observing increasing demand from consumers all across the globe owing to the benefits associated with it such as mobility, wide internal storage, and lightweight, among others. The compactness and smaller size of a laptop allow its easier transportation from one location to another, which makes it convenient for an individual to access it from any location easily. The ability of the laptop to save information on the hard disk makes it easy to use laptops for various applications and store data safely for future use.
The ability of laptops to consume less power compared to desktop computers is contributing to the growth of the laptop market globally. The small battery saves the laptop from losing power making it convenient for the individual to operate it from anywhere without worrying about fast power loss. The lowering costs of laptops globally is further increasing its demand from consumers.
With the advent of technology and its growing penetration, students are relying very much on laptops for online education and jobs, increasing the demand for the laptop market. Various government and non-government organisations are also taking steps to provide every student with a laptop and internet connectivity so that they are able get access to basic skills required to sustain life and become independent.
Laptop Industry Definition and Major Segments
Laptop is an AC-powered or battery powered personal computer that is portable and offs similar capabilities as a desktop computer. It is light in weight and small in size which makes it convenient to carry around and also allow to obtain relevant information quickly.
Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:
• Traditional
o Breakup by Type
. Touch Screen Enabled
. Touch Screen Disable
• 2-in-1
On the basis of screen size, the market is classified into:
• Up to 10.9” Inch
• 11” to 12.9” Inch
• 13” to 14.9” Inch
• 15.0” to 16.9” Inch
• More than 17” Inch
By price, the market is divided into:
• Up to USD 500
• USD 501 to USD 1,000
• USD 1,001 to USD 1,500
• USD 1,501 to USD 2,000
• Above USD 2,001
On the basis of end user, the market is categorised into:
• Personal
• Business
• Gaming
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Laptop Market Trends
The key trends in the laptop market include the rapid growth of the information technology sector who are investing their time and energy in bringing various advancements in laptop technology, helping the market grow further globally. Features of laptops are continuously improving such as screen quality, processors, and webcams, which are attracting more consumers. The development of such high-performance laptop processors that offer up to 24 core-CPU will further enhance the market’s growth globally. Rising disposable income and increasing world population are also major factors that are bolstering the demand for laptops, contributing to the overall laptop market growth.
At a regional level, North America and Europe are growing at a significantly in the market owing to the rising sales of laptops for work, entertainment, and education purposes. Increasing trend of working from home has further contributed to the growing demand of laptops from consumers in both Europe and North America. Various governments in Europe are providing access to laptops, tablets, and other presentation devices to teachers and students in the region to facilitate better learning experiences. Moreover, the rising demand for laptops with advanced features and modern designs is further enhancing the growth of the laptop market in Europe and North America.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global laptop market report are
• Lenovo Group Limited
• HP Development Company, L.P.
• Dell Inc.
• Acer Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Sony Group Corporation
• Micro-Star INT’L CO., LTD.
• Microsoft Corporation
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
