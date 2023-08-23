ESCRS President Oliver Findl to Introduce New IOL Technology for Cataract Patients
Prof. Dr. Oliver Findl, President of the ESCRS, will introduce an innovative technology poised to revolutionize the lives of cataract patients.
The Enova AdvancedTM EDoF IOL redefines ophthalmic care with unparalleled visual acuity, adaptability, and patient satisfaction.”LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prof. Dr. Oliver Findl, President of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), will introduce an innovative technology poised to revolutionize the lives of cataract patients. Prof. Dr. Findl will showcase VSY Biotechnology's groundbreaking Enova AdvancedTM Non-Diffractive Hydrophobic EDoF IOL, the latest addition to its IOL portfolio.
This transformative technology will be unveiled at VSY Biotechnology's Satellite Symposium during the ESCRS Congress in Vienna on September 9, 2023 from 16:00 to 17:00 in Room Strauss 2.
The satellite symposium will offer ophthalmic professionals a unique chance to explore the Enova AdvancedTM EDoF IOL's attributes, composition, and impact on patients' visual experiences. Prof. Dr. Oliver Findl will share his expertise and first-hand experiences with the Enova AdvancedTM EDoF IOL. Dr. Detlef Holland, Prof. Dr. Achim Langenbucher, and Dr. Florian Kretz will also contribute significantly to the symposium by delving into the topic of presbyopia correction and presenting the clinical outcomes of the Enova AdvancedTM EDoF IOL.
Commenting on the new innovation, Andreas C. Kühnel, Managing Director at VSY Biotechnology GmbH, stated: “The Enova AdvancedTM EDoF IOL redefines ophthalmic care with unparalleled visual acuity, adaptability, and patient satisfaction. Its Light Tailoring Technology ensures exceptional far and intermediate vision, extending to near vision, with minimal halo and glare. Integrated with the hydrophobic Enova® IOL material platform, it offers 100% glistening-free performance, convenient dry-packing, and reliable unfolding in diverse temperatures for consistent results.”
