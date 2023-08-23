Global Learning Management System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Learning Management System Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Learning Management System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the learning management system market analysis. As per TBRC’s learning management system market forecast, the learning management system market size is predicted to reach a value of $33.3 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.5% through the forecast period.

The increase in adoption of e-learning is expected to drive the growth of learning management system (LMS) market in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest learning management system market share. Major players in the learning management system market include McGraw Hill Education, D2L, SAP SE, Docebo, Absorb LMS, Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Pearson, PowerSchool, Epignosis, Skillsoft, Aptara Inc., Articulate, Schoology, Tata Interactive Systems, Netdimensions Ltd., MPS Interactive, Adobe Inc., CrossKnowledge.

Learning Management System Market Segments

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Delivery Mode: Distance Learning, Instructure LED Training, Blended Training

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By End User: Academic, Corporate

Learning management system (LMS) refers to a software application or web-based platform which is used to design, execute, and evaluate a learning procedure. It is a comprehensive online platform for developing, distributing, monitoring, and reporting educational content and results. It can be utilised to support both conventional face-to-face training and environments for blended/ hybrid, and online learning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Learning Management System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

