TechDogs' Parent Company, Artheon Consulting, Claims Coveted Spot on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Firms in America
Inc. 5000's New Superstar: Artheon Consulting's Explosive Growth Shines Spotlight on TechDogs' VisionSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TechDogs, an exclusive tech platform covering the best of technology across the globe, announced today that its parent company, Artheon Consulting has made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, with an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 316%. The recognition is a data-driven ranking of the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses in the American economy.
Artheon Consulting partners with global businesses, guiding them in conquering challenges and realizing opportunities. They specialize in transformative strategies, fusing consulting, technology, and design to cultivate lasting competitive advantages while embracing business essence. TechDogs one of its brands, is a leading digital hub for personalized tech content and news, doubling as a networking platform. It merges data, performance marketing, creativity, and content marketing to yield outcomes for B2B Tech Marketers worldwide. Through content creation, design, marketing, and lead generation collaborations, TechDogs enhances ROI for global B2B tech enterprises.
The recognition is a testament to the persistent growth efforts across the board that the company and its associate brands have been putting in. Talking about the journey so far, its Founder, Ganesh Rajasekaran shared, “In just four years, Artheon and its brainchild, Techdogs.com, has gone from a startup dream in 2018 to a recognized name on this esteemed list, a journey that fills us with immense pride and gratitude.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents a rather remarkable group of companies that have managed rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and the hiring challenges posed due to the pandemic. Invariably, that makes their achievement even more significant.
Needless to say, TechDogs and Artheon Consulting are prepared for much more in the times ahead. “As we navigate the path of exponential growth, we've harnessed the power of innovation, creativity, and a profound commitment to delivering value. These bedrock principles have undeniably paved the way for our achievement. It’s a tough but rewarding line to walk. We plan to scale and grow on both fronts going ahead,” reveals Harsha Pai, Group CEO of TechDogs.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
About TechDogs:
TechDogs is a leading digital platform that offers personalized and real-time tech content. With a wide range of informative articles, news updates, white papers, case studies, reports, engaging videos, and exciting events, TechDogs ensures its readers are well-versed in the rapidly changing tech landscape. Supported by experienced tech writers, experts, and an active community, TechDogs consistently delivers accurate and valuable content. Operating in 67 countries, it attracts millions of monthly readers seeking fresh and relevant tech information.
For more information, please visit www.techdogs.com.
Vikramsinh Ghatge
TechDogs
+91 97303 50870
marketing@techdogs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube