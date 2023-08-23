Strengthened comprehensive cooperation for peace, prosperity: Japanese official

VIETNAM, August 23 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Japan should strengthen comprehensive cooperation for peace and prosperity in the region and the world, said the Japanese Komeito Party Chief Representative Natsuo Yamaguchi during his meeting with President Võ Văn Thưởng on Wednesday.

Returning to Việt Nam on an official visit after more than 30 years, Yamaguchi said that he is impressed with the country’s strong growth, especially in major cities such as Hà Nội and HCM City.

Việt Nam-Japan ties have also seen positive development after 50 years of diplomatic relations since 1973, he added.

The Japanese official requested that the two countries continue working together in human resources development.

There are around 500,000 Vietnamese nationals living and working in Japan, and more than 1,000 Japanese enterprises operating in HCM City.

Hà Nội and HCM City also have multiple important infrastructure projects that have construction cooperation and investment from Japanese partners, said Yamaguchi.

President Thưởng thanked the Japanese Government and people for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese workers, interns and students to work and study abroad, which has contributed to Japan’s socio-economic development and Việt Nam-Japan relations.

Sharing the same perspective on bilateral ties, the Vietnamese leader said he gave high regard to Komeito in Japan’s course of socio-economic development, as well as in promoting cooperation between the two countries.

He proposed increasing high-level delegation exchanges, adding that Việt Nam encourages exchanges and cooperation promotion at all levels and localities to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Regarding trade, investment and cooperation and investment, President Thưởng said that Việt Nam’s socio-economic development has seen many important projects and programmes with the Japanese, and hoped that this cooperation will be strengthened for mutual benefits.

In the current global and regional contexts, he requested that the two countries continue to closely coordinate and provide support to each other on international forums for common growth.

On the same day, Yamaguchi also met with National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

The two leaders agreed that amid unpredictable changes in the global context, Việt Nam-Japan relations are the common denominator representing political trust throughout the past 50 years, and an opportunity for enhanced cooperation in the future.

Parliamentary cooperation and people exchanges are considered crucial to consolidate their bilateral ties, while business-to-businesses and local connections should be further promoted.

NA Chairman Huệ said that the two countries have been discussing to implement the three connections stated in the joint statement from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s visit to Japan, which are the strategic connection between the two economies, the connection to strengthen new production and the strategic connection in human resources development.

He added that the Vietnamese NA supports Japan in promoting relations with ASEAN countries and strengthening its role in cooperation mechanisms, such as in the Mekong sub-region.

Since 2019, the Japanese government has developed a special skilled labour programme.

There are currently around 176,000 Vietnamese nationals working in Japan as trainees.

The Komeito chief representative hoped that this figure will increase in the future to positively contribute to the two countries’ relations.

NA Chairman Huệ said he appreciates Japan’s efforts in improving the trainee programmes, and hoped that more attention will be given to labour cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan.

The two leaders also expressed interest in human resources training, including enhancing law enforcement capacity to ensure maritime safety and security, natural disaster prevention and control, and protecting freedom of navigation.

The NA Chairman asked that Japan continues supporting the stance of Việt Nam and ASEAN in maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) and addressing any disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international laws, which include the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Japan gave high regard to Việt Nam’s efforts in maintaining peace and transparent law enforcement based on international laws, said the Komeito chief representative.

The Japanese official also sent his condolences to the family of late Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành, and appreciated the late official’s contributions to Việt Nam-Japan ties, as well as for his support to Japanese businesses in Hải Phòng when he was the city’s Party Committee secretary. — VNS