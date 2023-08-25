EB-5 Visa Consultants EB5 BRICS Announces Events in India, Singapore, and Dubai for August and September 2023
EB5 BRICS releases new schedules for US EB-5 Visa consultation events in India, Singapore, and Dubai for August and September 2023.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The EB5 BRICS team is conducting one-on-one in-person consultations in India, Singapore, and Dubai to educate foreign investors about the reauthorized EB-5 Visa Program. We are pleased to report that two of our investors have already been granted EB-5 application (I-526E) approvals in less than a year. Since the EB-5 Program was renewed in March 2022, the demand for the EB-5 Visa has steadily increased with more immigrant investors applying to obtain a US Green Card through investment.
Here are our new EB-5 Visa events for August and September 2023.
Dubai- August 27-28
Mumbai- August 30-31, September 1, 2, 15, 17
Pune- September 5-6
Bangalore- September 7-8
Chennai- September 9
Hyderabad- September 10-11
Delhi- September 12-14
Singapore- September 19-20
The US EB-5 Visa is an immigrant pathway for foreign investors and their dependents that grants Permanent Residence (Green Card) through investment. An EB-5 Green Card is obtained by investing at least $800,000 in a new enterprise or a development project that leads to 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. Green Card processing through EB-5 takes about 1-3 years on average and does not require any sponsorship. Getting an EB-5 Visa allows you and your family to permanently live, work, and study anywhere in the USA. Investors already present in the United States on F-1 or H-1B Visas can receive unrestricted work and travel permits in just 4-6 months after making an EB-5 investment.
EB5 BRICS is comprised of a team of lawyers and investment banking partners led by CEO and Founder Vivek Tandon, Esq. Vivek is a licensed U.S. attorney and investment banker with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) licenses. We hold personalized consultations with foreign investors to inform them about the benefits of the EB-5 Investor Visa and have already assisted hundreds of applicants in their EB-5 journey. Our services include due diligence on development projects, prioritizing the financial and U.S. immigration interests of investors, to help them make the right investment decisions. Meet our team in person at our events in India, Singapore, and Dubai, or Schedule a meeting online to discuss your options for EB-5 Visa investment.
About EB5 BRICS:
Securities offered through Sequence Financial Specialists LLC (member FINRA/SIPC). EB5 BRICS is not a broker-dealer and is not registered with FINRA or any other securities-regulating organizations. The CEO of EB5 BRICS is registered with Sequence. EB5 BRICS is not affiliated with Sequence. Information contained in this message may be privileged and confidential and protected from disclosure. If the reader of this message is not the intended recipient or an employee or agent responsible for delivering this message to the intended recipient. You are hereby notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify us immediately by replying to the message and deleting it from your computer.
Sequence Financial Specialists LLC professionals are committed to acting in our retail client's best interest. For important information on Regulation Best Interest, including Form CRS and other disclosures, please visit our website at www.sequencefinancialspecialists.com.
Vivek Tandon
EB5 BRICS LLC
+1 213-394-5527
