Micronoc Announces CSR Clean Energy Event in Las Vegas with Innovative Partnership & Commitment to Social Responsibility

Micronoc Inc. Announces CSR Clean Energy Event in Las Vegas, Showcasing Innovative Partnerships and Commitment to Social Responsibility

MicroNOC 'Time-of-Use' energy solutions represents a significant step forward in achieving a harmonious balance between corporate progress and community well-being. We look forward to seeing everyone!” — Ting Chang, Vice President, MicroNOC Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Micronoc Inc., a leading pioneer in clean energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming CSR Clean Energy event, scheduled for September 15, 2023, at the prestigious Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Building upon the success of their December 2022 event in Palm Springs, this year's event promises to be even more impactful, featuring the main theme of 'Time-of-Use' in energy solutions and a focus on balancing the electricity grid through community engagement.

The CSR Clean Energy event follows closely on the heels of the RE+ event, taking place at the same city. Micronoc Inc.'s event, known for its cutting-edge discussions and collaborations in the clean energy sector, will delve into the critical topic of balancing the electricity grid through innovative 'Time-of-Use' solutions. With a focus on corporate social relationship, the event will explore how buildings can contribute to and draw energy from local communities, creating a harmonious relationship between corporations and the neighborhoods they serve.

A notable highlight of this year's event is Micronoc Inc.'s strategic partnership and alliance with PRIDE Industries facilities management services. This collaboration will be prominently featured at the event, showcasing the MicroNOC CVP solution integrated into PRIDE Industries' managed facilities portfolio. This joint effort not only demonstrates technological advancements but also aligns with PRIDE Industries' mission of fostering employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The partnership aims to make a meaningful impact on both corporate growth and social responsibility, encapsulating the values of "People. Passion. Purpose."

The event will be hosted by Jeff Houghton, 4 time Emmy Award winning TV host and creator of Make Something Where You Are podcast that celebrates people who are doing amazing things no matter where they are in life.

The event will feature a tabletop exhibition, offering participants a chance to showcase their innovations and solutions. Those interested in participating are encouraged to secure an exhibition table to engage with a diverse audience of industry experts, thought leaders, and potential collaborators.

Further event details, including speakers and emcee profiles, will be updated on the official event website: www.CSRCleanEnergy.com. Exhibitors will enjoy complimentary and discounted registrations for their guests, and exclusive room block rates at Caesars Palace will be available to accommodate attendees.

Micronoc Inc. is excited to welcome Sunwest Bank, Orrick, and other insightful special guest speakers once again, with the anticipation of their informative presentations and discussions. Further confirmations will be shared in due course.

Join us at the CSR Clean Energy 2023 event for brunch and a fun purposeful day of knowledge sharing, collaboration, and commitment to a sustainable future.

About Micronoc Inc.: Micronoc Inc. is a leading innovator in clean energy solutions, dedicated to driving sustainable advancements in the energy sector. With a commitment to corporate social responsibility, Micronoc Inc. aims to foster collaborations that create a positive impact on both the environment and society.

Website: www.micronocinc.com Event Website: www.CSRCleanEnergy.com

