We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes Proclamation

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang recently honored the first responders that sacrificed their lives on September 11, 2001, and the brave men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis to keep the community safe in a proclamation designating September 2023 as “ “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” month.

