DLNR News Release-Interim Water Deputy Named, August 19, 2023

 

(HONOLULU) – Dean Uyeno, a 25-year-long staffer with the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM), has been assigned on a temporary basis as the interim DLNR Water Deputy.

Uyeno began his CWRM career in the planning branch and now serves as Hydrologic Program Manager for the Stream Protection and Management Branch.

DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said, “Dean is uniquely qualified to lead CWRM at this time and he is highly respected by staff and stakeholders.  I’ve appreciated Dean’s willingness to serve in this capacity to ensure that CWRM continues to oversee the management of the State’s public trust water resources.

# # #

 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]

