NEWS RELEASE: DBEDT RELEASES 2022 STATE OF HAWAI‘I DATA BOOK

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) today released the 2022 edition of the State of Hawai‘iData Book.

The Hawai‘i State Data Book is the most comprehensive statistical book about Hawai‘i in a single compilation. Classified into 24 sections with 844 data tables, it covers a broad range of information in areas such as population, education, environment, economics, energy, real estate, construction, business enterprises, government, tourism, and transportation.

The book is in electronic form and is available on the DBEDT website at: dbedt.hawaii.gov/economic/databook/ The data tables can be downloaded in whole or in part as either PDF or Excel files.

“The Data Book is a good resource for almost everyone who wants to start a business, look for jobs, plan a trip, invest in the state, or get general information about Hawai‘i. From the historical data, readers can find how COVID-19 impacted our lives and the economy and track the recovery progress in the past few years,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “The Data Book is the 55th edition of its series and one of the most popular data products produced by DBEDT.”

Some interesting data in this newest edition include:

Population, Employment, Education, Housing:

In 2022, the median age in Hawai‘i was 40.7 years, almost a year older than the median age in 2020 (39.8 years). Hawai‘i County had the oldest median age at 43.5 years and Honolulu County had the youngest median age at 39.6 years. (Tables 1.27 and 1.29)

The percentage of multiple jobholders in Hawai‘i declined from 6.2% in 2021 to 5.5% in 2022. The U.S. average showed the opposite behavior – increasing from 4.6% in 2021 to 4.8% in 2022. (Table 12.24)

According to a survey of Child Care Resource, the average annual cost for an infant in a Hawai‘i child-care center was $20,647 in 2022, while the cost in other states ranged from a low of $7,280 in Mississippi to a high of $24,472 in Massachusetts. (Table 14.15)

There were 11,271 high school graduates in 2022, 32% who graduated with Honors and 51% enrolled in college (either 2-year or 4-year schools). Rates of Honors diplomas and college enrollment were about the same from 2019 to 2022. (Table 3.23)

Enrollment in the University of Hawai‘i system was 48,373 for Fall 2022, a 19.8% decline from a decade ago. The decline in ten-year enrollment rates was larger for Hawai‘i’s private colleges and universities. In 2022, enrollment for Brigham Young University-Hawai‘i, Chaminade University, and Hawai‘i Pacific University was 9,961, a 24.4% decline from enrollment a decade ago. (Tables 3.24 and 3.27)

In 2022, 9,827 housing units of the 11,636 listed were sold; 3,474 were single-family houses and 6,353 were condominiums. The median price of single-family houses increased by 11.6% from $990,000 in 2021 to $1,105,000 in 2022 while the median price of condominiums increased by 7.4% from $475,000 to $510,000. (Table 21.32)

For the 2022 general election, a record high of 861,000 voters were registered but only 419,000 voted, resulting in a voter turnout of less than 50 percent. (Table 8.01)

Travel and Tourism:

With 60,060 domestic and international flights to Hawai‘i in 2022, flight arrivals have almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The 2022 figure was only about 2 percent less than the 61,493 flight arrivals in 2019 and was the second time in history that there have been more than 60,000 flights arriving. (Table 18.40)

There were 81,102 visitor accommodation units in Hawai‘i in 2022. Of those units, 48% were in Honolulu County, 27% were in Maui County, 13% were in Hawai‘i County, and 11% were in Kaua‘i County. Visitor accommodation units in Waikīkī and the surrounding areas made up 38% of the total units in the state. (Table 23.31)

In 2022, 73% of visitor accommodation units cost at least $251 a night. On average, timeshares were the most expensive type of unit in the state with 74% of units priced over $500 a night. (Table 23.33)

Several local attractions had many more people attending in 2022 than in 2021. Attendance at some of the attractions, including Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park, Haleakalā National Park, and Kaua'i Museum, exceeded 2019 numbers. (Table 7.39)

In 2022, 19,315 people registered for the Honolulu Marathon,69.7% more registrants than in 2021 but 19.1% fewer than the 2019 marathon. Before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, participation in the marathon decreased from 30,797 in 2015 to 23,882 in 2019. (Table 7.55)

Business and Industry:

Hawai‘i ranked 37 th among the 50 states in 2022 on the biennial state technology and science index, the same rank as in 2020. The state lost in the ranks on ‘Human capital investment,’ and ‘Capital and entrepreneurial infrastructure’ indexes, while it had a rise in the ranks on ‘Research and development,’ ‘Technology concentration and dynamism,’ and ‘Technology and science workforce’ indexes. (Table 17.21)

Hawai'i's manufacturing sector had 1,102 establishments and 12,476 employees in 2022. Food manufacturing was its biggest subsector, comprising 35.6% of establishments and 46.6% of employment in Hawai'i's manufacturing sector. (Table 22.05)

The value of sales for coffee in Hawai'i was approximately $61.9 million in 2022, which is about 28% more than in 2021. The value of sales of macadamia nuts, another major specialty crop in Hawai'i, was about $33.2 million in 2022, a 49% decline from 2021. (Table 19.15)

In 2022, Hawai'i's commodity imports totaled $2.527 billion, a slight decline from the $2.554 billion in 2021. Imports from top-ranking South Korea totaled $678 million and Japan was second with a total of $479 million in 2022. (Table 24.06)

In 2022, there were 611 Chapter 7 bankruptcy cases in Hawai‘i. Of those, 578 were personal and 33 were business. This is the fewest number of Chapter 7 bankruptcy cases since data collection began in 1989. (Table 4.17)

Miscellaneous:

On June 30, 2022, there were 89,591 military personnel and dependents living in Hawai‘i. This included 44,004 military personnel, 16,762 spouses, 28,512 children, and 313 other dependents. This is the first year that data include figures for the Space Force in Hawai’i, which included 103 military personnel, 52 spouses, and 101 children. (Table 1.22)

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) for all counties increased from 2022 to 2023 across all pay grades. The monthly allowances for 2023 range from $1,632 for an Enlisted 01 without dependents in Hawai‘i County to $5,520 for an Officer 07 with dependents in Maui County. (Table 10.30)

In 2022, a quarter of Hawai‘i inmates were housed at contracted facilities on the mainland. The percentage of Hawai‘i’s inmates on the mainland has ranged from 20 to 35 percent since 1999. In 1998, only 11.5% of inmates resided in contract facilities. (Table 4.22)

