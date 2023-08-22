Submit Release
Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

BOLTON, Ontario, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the Company’s previous dividend.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 1000 power units, 3,300 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. With its first U.S. acquisition, Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For two (2) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM" and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

