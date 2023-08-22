GSRS22 In-Person Conference
Title: 12th Annual Global Summit on Regulatory Science (GSRS22)
Theme: Advances in Nanotechnology for Food and Medical Products: Innovations, Safety, and Standards
Date: October 19-21, 2022
GSRS22 Summary Information
The 12th annual Global Summit on Regulatory Science (GSRS22) was held October 19-21, 2022, in Singapore. It was co-hosted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Global Coalition of Regulatory Science and Research (GCRSR). The theme for the Global Summit was “Advances in Nanotechnology for Food and Medical Products: Innovations, Safety, and Standards.” The three-day conference hosted over 200 attendees from around the globe.
For meeting details and agenda, please visit the GSRS22 website.
Contact
For questions regarding meeting content please contact:
Dr. Weida Tong
GSRS22 Conference Coordinator