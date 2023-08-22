On This Page

GSRS22 In-Person Conference

Title: 12th Annual Global Summit on Regulatory Science (GSRS22)



Theme: Advances in Nanotechnology for Food and Medical Products: Innovations, Safety, and Standards

Date: October 19-21, 2022

GSRS22 Summary Information

The 12th annual Global Summit on Regulatory Science (GSRS22) was held October 19-21, 2022, in Singapore. It was co-hosted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Global Coalition of Regulatory Science and Research (GCRSR). The theme for the Global Summit was “Advances in Nanotechnology for Food and Medical Products: Innovations, Safety, and Standards.” The three-day conference hosted over 200 attendees from around the globe.

For meeting details and agenda, please visit the GSRS22 website.

Contact

For questions regarding meeting content please contact:

Dr. Weida Tong

GSRS22 Conference Coordinator

