Fall School Food Lunch program starting September 11, Summer Food Program wraps up on August 31

CANADA, August 22 - The last deliveries for the Children’s Summer Food Program will be on August 29 and August 31, 2023. Island families that have not yet registered for the program but would like to register for meals will need to do so by Wednesday, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. Anyone who is already registered for the program does not have to re-register.

“Everyone deserves access to healthy food and the Children’s Summer Food Program is helping to provide greater access to families with school-aged children, thanks to our partners and staff. So far this summer, the program has delivered over 43,000 meals across the province.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

To ensure families have equitable access to healthy food for their school aged children, the PEI School Food Program meal service will begin on Monday, September 11, 2023 in PEI schools. Ordering for the first meal period will be open on Saturday, September 2 and close on Thursday, September 7 at 12 p.m.

