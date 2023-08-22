The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, announced preliminary unaudited results (subject to audit adjustments following the fiscal year-end audit) of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2023:



For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of approximately $784,000, or $1.03 per basic and $1.02 per diluted share as compared to net income of approximately $571,000, or $0.76 per basic and $0.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded net income of approximately $2,477,000, or $3.26 per basic and $3.23 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $1,736,000, or $2.29 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.



For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased approximately $404,000, or 21.57% as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the three-month period was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans in the amount of approximately $569,000 or 32.00%, an increase in other interest income of approximately $86,000, or 966.29%, offset in part by an increase in interest on deposits of approximately $225,000, or 208.15%. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, interest paid on deposits and borrowings increased approximately $242,000 as compared to the same period in 2022. The current interest rate environment continues to have an impact on the bank’s lending and deposit activities.



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, total interest income increased approximately $2,137,000, or 30.20% while total interest expenses increased approximately $455,000, or 96.93%. The increase in interest income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans of approximately $1,876,000 and an increase in other interest income of approximately $176,000 as compared to fiscal year 2022. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, interest on deposits increased approximately $353,000, or 75.62% as compared to fiscal year 2022. For the fiscal years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded no provision for loan losses.



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income increased approximately $60,000, or 12.43% from $478,000 for fiscal year 2022 to $538,000 for fiscal year 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $61,000, or 19.53% offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $1,000, or (0.79%).



For the three months ended June 30, 2023, total non-interest expenses increased approximately $176,000, or 14.19%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for the three-month period was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $200,000, or 29.53%, data processing expenses of approximately $17,000, or 9.58% offset in part by decreases in other operating expenses of approximately $12,000, or (7.25%), professional service expenses of approximately $33,000, or (23.90%).



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, total non-interest expenses increased approximately $779,000, or 16.46%, as compared to fiscal year 2022. The increase in total non-interest expense for the fiscal year was primarily attributable to increases in salary and benefit expenses of approximately $706,000, or 26.83%, other operating expenses of approximately $28,000, or 4.38%, professional services expenses of approximately $61,000, or 12.71% offset in part by a decrease in data processing expenses of approximately $31,000, or (4.14%).



The Company’s total assets on June 30, 2023, were approximately $108.5 million as compared to $115.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.1 million, or 11.17% of assets and $10.6 million, or 9.20% of assets at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The unaudited financial information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, has been prepared on the same basis as our audited financial information and includes, in the opinion of management, all adjustments necessary to present the data for such periods. The Company expects to release its final year end results and its related audited financial statements in October 2023, following completion of the year-end audit. Historical results are not necessarily indicative of future results. The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 8,745 $ 10,039 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 40,425 45,345 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK (FHLB) STOCK 98 141 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,049 and $1,057, respectively 55,356 56,894 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 725 778 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 782 297 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,368 1,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 108,499 $ 115,281 LIABILITIES

DEPOSITS $ 90,952 $ 97,112 FHLB ADVANCES AND OTHER BORROWED MONEY 0 2,000 OTHER LIABILITIES 5,422 5,568 TOTAL LIABILITIES 96,374 104,680 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued,

806,086 shares outstanding 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,938 13,931 Shares held in trust, 44,829 and 49,712 shares at cost, respectively (752 ) (793 ) Retained earnings 12,283 9,806 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) (4,534 ) 3,533 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,125 10,601 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 108,499 $ 115,281





THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) 2022 2023

(Unaudited) 2022

(Audited) INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 2,347 $ 1,778 $ 8,254 $ 6,378 Interest and dividends on securities 188 197 768 683 Other interest income 95 9 194 18 Total interest income 2,630 1,984 9,216 7,079 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 333 108 820 467 Interest on borrowings 20 3 105 3 Total interest expense 353 111 925 470 Net interest income before provision

for loan losses 2,277 1,873 8,291 6,609 Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 0 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 2,277 1,873 8,291 6,609 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 46 43 166 167 Gain / (loss) on sale of securities, net 0 0 0 0 Miscellaneous income 117 98 372 311 Total non-interest income 163 141 538 478 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 879 679 3,340 2,634 Equipment and Occupancy expenses 70 66 278 263 Professional Services Expense 107 140 535 474 Data Processing Expense 193 176 696 727 Other operating expense 165 177 664 636 Total non-interest expense 1,414 1,238 5,513 4,734 Income before income taxes 1,026 776 3,316 2,353 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 242 205 839 617 Net Income $ 784 $ 571 $ 2,477 $ 1,736 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.76 $ 3.26 $ 2.29 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.75 $ 3.23 $ 2.29 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 761,374 756,374 758,730 756,885 Diluted 768,306 762,136 765,850 759,170