Elicio Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ELTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on August 21, 2023, the Company’s board of directors approved the grant of 72,980 inducement stock options to two new employees, as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with Elicio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



Each grant provides for the purchase of shares of Elicio common stock at a price of $9.99 per share, the closing price per share of Elicio common stock as reported by Nasdaq on August 21, 2023, the date of grant.

The grants vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of each employee’s respective start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued service relationship with Elicio through the applicable vesting dates.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (AMP) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node-targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding Elicio’s planned clinical programs and statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, and therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elicio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to Elicio’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks are more fully discussed in the current report on Form 8-K that was filed with the SEC on June 2, 2023 and Elicio’s periodic reports and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Elicio as of the date of this release. Elicio does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except to the extent required by law.

Media Contact

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communications

ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com

+1 646-970-4688

Investor Relations Contact

Heather DiVecchia

Elicio Therapeutics

IR@elicio.com

+1 857-209-0153