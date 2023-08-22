H2GO Energy Water Explores the Future of Healthier Caffeinated Beverages With Its Water-Based Fruit Fuel

H2GO Energy Water, a caffeinated beverage company, highlights the benefits of its organic, fruit infused energy water.

Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermont-based drink manufacturer, h2go Energy Water began offering healthier and more enjoyable caffeinated beverages in 2018. The company exclusively sells organic fruit-infused caffeinated energy water in five delicious flavors. Sustainability is another pillar vital to h2go Energy Water’s mission. The team believes in reducing their carbon footprint, which is why they avoid plastic use throughout manufacturing.

h2go Energy Water is available for purchase online or in-store at major retailers throughout Vermont and New England. The product is available in raspberry lime, blueberry lemonade, strawberry kiwi, mango passionfruit, and blackberry mint. Individual flavors can be purchased in 12 packs or as a variety pack that has a mixed offering of tastes.

Each 16 oz can of Energy Water has zero calories, zero sugar, and zero artificial sweeteners because the company never takes shortcuts on utilizing quality ingredients. This principle was first established by founder William Spencer, who was inspired to make a caffeinated drink that is better for your body and the environment. From this idea, h2go Energy Water was designed to avoid the peaks, crashes, and jitters of synthetic caffeine and replace it with a natural alternative.

h2go Energy Water sources its organic green coffee beans from some of the most sustainable coffee farms on the planet.. By doing so, each sip gives customers an even, long-lasting boost of caffeine that is cleaner than competitor products. h2go Energy Water provides 100 mg of pure, organic caffeine per serving and is non-GMO certified. These benefits are perfect for any customer, but are specifically positive for adventurers and athletes who are in search of energy and hydration.

The journey to creating a simpler and cleaner caffeinated beverage wasn’t easy for the h2go Energy Water team. Unlike other caffeinated beverage manufacturers, the company found a way to produce an enjoyable tasting beverage without using unnecessary sugar or additives to mask the bitter taste of natural caffeine.

h2go Energy Water is committed to staying sustainable throughout its growth in the beverage industry. Since they were established, the company has made this a priority by exploring low impact packaging and ethical manufacturing practices. Currently, h2go Energy Water only uses recycled aluminum cans for its beverages. The team also invests and sponsors green projects and non-profits focused on protecting the environment. h2go Energy Water donates 1% of its annual profits to these specific practices and uses zero plastics during product manufacturing.

h2go Energy Water hopes to expand its presence in vendors across the East coast before spreading throughout the entire United States. They are focused on defining the brand and its goals before seeking partnerships and investment opportunities. The company has started to partner with various educational institutions and associated athletics teams. This will be a big step to bring the products to new markets and make h2go Energy Water more accessible to a bigger audience. Later in the future, the company will increase flavor offerings and its product line.

"A growing number of people are looking for simple caffeinated drinks without the long list of concerning ingredients that come with it. By creating and selling h2go Energy Water, we’re serving that demographic, but also allowing other people to know that they have options that are clean, simple, sustainable, and guilt-free. Hundreds of millions of Americans drink caffeine, so we want to provide them a healthier option that gives them a better feeling energy’’ says Spencer.











Media Contact

Name: William Spencer

Email: info@h2go.us



