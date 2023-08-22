Paycor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CINCINNATI, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences.

Stifel Tech Executive Summit in Deer Valley, UT on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:30 am Mountain Time

Citi Global Technology Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:15 am Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 9:30 am Pacific Time



Where available, webcasts of the events will be available live and accessible for replay for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

PR@paycor.com