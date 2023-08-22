Agility Launches New Native HubSpot App
The app is designed to enhance marketing automation capabilities for marketers and improve the process of collecting and managing data within Agility CMS.TOTONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HubSpot is one of the leading marketing automation platforms, previously integrated with Agility. However, as part of Agility's expanding marketplace, the company has built a no-code integration for HubSpot, meaning marketing teams can easily manage their HubSpot data and marketing campaigns directly within the Agility platform without requiring technical expertise or custom development work.
"At Agility, we're committed to providing our customers with a powerful and flexible platform that allows them to create unique digital solutions," said Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. "With the new HubSpot app, we're providing marketing teams with a powerful tool that enhances their marketing automation capabilities and streamlines data management within the Agility platform. This app also makes creating a landing page super simple."
Launching the HubSpot app is part of Agility's broader marketplace plans, which aim to provide customers access to various third-party applications and services. These integrations are made possible by Agility's composable architecture, which allows customers to easily mix and match different services to create a custom solution that fits their unique requirements.
The new HubSpot app is expected to significantly enhance the marketing automation capabilities of marketing teams by improving collaboration, streamlining data management, and overall data quality. With the native integration, marketers can now easily manage their HubSpot data and campaigns directly within Agility, reducing the time and effort required to manage their marketing automation.
