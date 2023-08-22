Circana Announces Winners of 2023 B2B Channel Performance Awards

Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, has announced the winners of its sixth annual B2B Channel Performance Awards at Xchange.

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, has announced the winners of its sixth annual B2B Channel Performance Awards. The awards were given to brands that achieved the top revenue or secured the highest market share point change in the U.S., according to Circana’s Reseller Tracking Service, which tracks sales from the top national solution providers and B2B e-commerce sites in the U.S. In addition, this year’s newest award category recognized emerging leaders in four B2B segments based on sales growth among brands with annual revenue between $25 million and $100 million.

The awards celebrate 16 winners across 6 categories in the U.S. B2B technology hardware and software markets. They also feature winners in the manufacturing and healthcare verticals, based on data from NPD’s Vertical Reseller Tracking Service.

“It is exciting to once again recognize the top performers in the B2B technology industry at Xchange, and shine a light on those leading our industry, as well as emerging leaders who are making an impact,” said Kate Roe-Semyon, president of the B2B Technology practice at NPD. “The first half of 2023 brought an 8% decline in sales to the B2B technology reseller channel, but the outlook for year ahead is increasingly positive. This year’s winners achieved success despite challenges in the marketplace – a testament to the momentum that will continue to help move the channel forward. Congratulations to all of our 2023 winners!”

“The Channel Company is proud to partner once again with Circana on the B2B Channel Performance Awards. We recognize the leadership and innovation, the award winners bring to the IT channel. They exemplify the technology companies that are at the heart of the channel,” said Bill Jones, Global, SVP & GM, Communities at The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to Circana for your dedication to helping solution providers and technology companies excel.”

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.

Attachment

Janine Marshall Circana janine.marshall@circana.com