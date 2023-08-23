Hacienda Ford Makes History with the Sale of the First Car via VideoCall
Hacienda Ford pioneers car sales via VidCalls™: An innovative leap transforming automotive shopping in July 2023.
I can verify that we sold a car here at Hacienda Ford in July that started with a VidCall, and we've observed an influx of such calls since.”FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hacienda Ford, renowned for its progressive approach to the automotive customer experience, has made history. In July 2023, they achieved the milestone of selling a car via VidCalls™, a game-changing video call technology. This momentous occasion underscores Hacienda Ford's steadfast commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to transform the automotive shopping landscape.
Upon integrating VidCalls™ into their sales operations, Hacienda Ford launched the "meet us online now" button on their official website, www.haciendaford.com. The feature was met with an enthusiastic reception, as customers eagerly tapped into this direct line to sales representatives.
A particular online customer, captivated by a vehicle, pioneered the transaction by clicking the 'Meet Us Now' button. This action bridged him immediately with a sales representative through a video call. The experience transcended his expectations. He not only received prompt answers but was also virtually escorted around the vehicle of interest. Armed with his phone's camera, the sales representative offered a thorough inspection, highlighting the car's prime features and pristine condition.
Kimberely Alaniz, Marketing Director at Hacienda Ford in Texas, confirmed, "I can verify that we sold a car here at Hacienda Ford this month that started with a VidCall, and we've observed an influx of such calls since."
The seamless and efficient nature of this interaction culminated in the customer completing the purchase, heralding the dawn of car sales via video calls.
Hacienda Ford's management has radiated their enthusiasm for this innovative stride. "This unprecedented sale symbolizes our unyielding commitment to crafting a state-of-the-art customer experience. Through VidCalls™, we've inaugurated a novel avenue for customer interaction, and the heartening response has left us exhilarated," they shared.
Joel Benson, the CEO of VidCalls, also weighed in on Hacienda Ford's swift and efficient adoption of the technology, stating, "I'm genuinely impressed with the team at Hacienda Ford. Their agility in embracing and mastering our VidCalls system was exceptional. They recognized its potential almost instantly and leveraged it to provide unparalleled customer experiences. Their initiative truly exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking approach that drives industries forward."
This pioneering initiative by Hacienda Ford beckons a transformative phase in car sales, championing unparalleled convenience married with a bespoke buying journey. As Hacienda Ford perpetually adopts the latest technological advancements, they're sculpting the blueprint for automotive industry innovation.
Joel Benson, the CEO of VidCalls, expressed his enthusiasm, remarking, "We are thrilled by the swift acceptance of VidCalls among new car dealerships, and Hacienda Ford's success is a prime example. Our vision doesn't stop here. We're eagerly gearing up to introduce VidCalls to pivotal sectors like real estate, insurance, and travel. The horizon looks promising, and we believe our technology will redefine customer interactions across these industries."
For more information about Hacienda Ford's unique sales approach or to experience VidCalls™ firsthand, visit www.haciendaford.com
About VidCalls™:
VidCalls™, a trailblazing division of EventNetUSA, represents the forefront of innovation in the realm of video routing technology. With a legacy stretching over 38 years, EventNetUSA has been a recognized leader in consumer brand experiential marketing. VidCalls™ further builds on this tradition of excellence by offering state-of-the-art, patent-pending solutions that are transforming the way consumers and advertisers connect.
VidCalls™ is driven by the mission to revolutionize digital communications. Its unique technology enables shopper-initiated video calls, thereby simplifying and personalizing the connection between consumers and advertisers in real-time. By breaking down barriers in communication and making personal connections more accessible, VidCalls™ not only enhances customer engagement but also contributes to building stronger, more meaningful relationships between brands and their audiences.
The innovations by VidCalls™ stand as a testament to EventNetUSA's commitment to continuously pushing the boundaries of marketing technology. It is not just about connecting people; it's about creating a whole new way of experiencing brands and products.
For more information about VidCalls™ visit: www.VidCalls.com
About EventNetUSA:
Celebrating 40 years of innovation and creativity, EventNetUSA is a leading consumer brand experiential marketing company renowned for crafting unforgettable events that allow consumers to personally experience the unique features and benefits of various products. With an impressive portfolio that resonates with both quality and diversity, EventNetUSA has earned its reputation as an industry pioneer.
The clients of EventNetUSA read like a "Who's Who" of the business world and include esteemed brands such as Carnival, Chevrolet, Visa, McDonald's, JetBlue, T-Mobile, CBS Sports, Mini Cooper, Humana, Aetna, Revlon, L’Oréal, Frito-Lay, Nestle, Kellogg’s, Yoplait, LaCroix, Bigelow, Homewood Suites, and Dunkin' Donuts.
With each engagement, EventNetUSA strives to bridge the gap between consumers and brands, transforming ordinary interactions into extraordinary experiences. Whether it's a lively Carnival cruise, a dynamic Chevrolet car showcase, or a luxurious L'Oréal beauty event, EventNetUSA brings products to life in a way that resonates with consumers.
The success of EventNetUSA lies in its commitment to quality, its creative vision, and its relentless pursuit of excellence. By crafting events that are not only engaging but also informative, EventNetUSA helps brands form lasting and meaningful connections with their audiences. For more information about EventNetUSA's, visit: www.eventnetusa.com/work
