Oysters from Rhode Island Harvester Recalled Following Vibrio Outbreak

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is letting consumers know that Rocky Rhode Oysters Co., LLC, doing business as Walrus and Carpenter Oysters, is recalling all oysters harvested from the Walrus & Carpenter Oysters, LLC Farm with harvest dates of 7/28/2023 until 8/19/2023. This product is being recalled due to a potential link of the harvest area being to a Vibrio parahaemolyticus outbreak investigation. RIDOH is working closely with partners on the investigation.

Only the Walrus & Carpenter Oysters, LLC Farm, in the Dutch Harbor area of harvest area 7B in Rhode Island is impacted. (The other lease areas in harvest area 7B are not impacted.) Oysters from this lease may be listed on the shellfish tags as B2015-09-105. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) closed this area for harvesting on August 19, 2023.

RIDOH is working with the dealer to ensure that the product is removed from commerce. RIDOH has confirmed that the product has not been distributed out of state and was only sold directly to Rhode Island restaurants.

Vibrio parahaemolyticus symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, and chills. The illness is usually mild or moderate, although some cases may require hospitalization. Symptoms usually last two or three days. Children, the elderly, and anyone with a weakened immune system can develop more serious symptoms. Anyone who has eaten raw or improperly cooked shellfish and has these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment.