DCN Dx & BIOASTER Announce Collaboration for Development of Multiplex Rapid Diagnostic for Neglected Tropical Diseases
Grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop rapid test for Onchocerciasis
Onchocerciasis, also known as river blindness, stands as the second leading cause of infectious blindness worldwide. According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 25 million people are infected globally, with another 90 million at risk. Over 99% of these cases occur in Africa, and vision loss affects around 1.15 million individuals.
This project follows a first grant awarded to BIOASTER in 2019. The main goal is to enhance the specificity of the Ov16-rapid test, especially in relation to Loa loa and Mansonella perstans helminths, to achieve the 99.8% specificity as recommended by the WHO Diagnostic Technical Advisory Group (DTAG). This test would support onchocerciasis elimination and evaluation of preventive chemotherapy programs.
In partnership with the Laboratory of Parasitic Disease (NIAID) and DCN Dx, BIOASTER aims to develop an advanced multiplex lateral flow assay for detecting Onchocerca volvulus antibodies in human blood. This diagnostic tool will incorporate a combination of innovative and complementary O. volvulus antigens. The selection and evaluation of these antigens will take place at BIOASTER.
The diagnostic performance of the test will be assessed using onchocerciasis specimens and other parasitic helminths collected in the field and characterized under the supervision of Pr. Joseph KAMGNO at the Higher Institute of Scientific and Medical Research in Yaoundé (ISM), Cameroon (www.ismcm.org).
Xavier Morge (CEO, BIOASTER) noted, “We are proud that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has continued its support as we aim to improve onchocerciasis diagnosis in the coming years.”
“This new grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a great example of BIOASTER's commitment to accelerate the development of a lateral flow test with high specificity for the diagnosis of onchocerciasis,” said Cyril GUYARD (CSO, BIOASTER).
Patrick Vaughan (COO, DCN Dx) expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to partner with BIOASTER's scientific team to transform their key O. volvulus antigen research into a user-friendly and highly specific lateral flow test to advance onchocerciasis diagnosis.”
“DCN Dx’s core purpose extends beyond the technicalities of diagnostics," Mitzi Rettinger (Chief Revenue Officer, DCN Dx) explained. "We're striving to make a real difference in global health, and our partnership with BIOASTER on this vital project exemplifies that mission. By accelerating the development of a cutting-edge multiplex rapid test for African river blindness, we're making a tangible contribution to a world with less suffering from this devastating disease."
About BIOASTER
Created in 2012, following the French initiative of Technology Research Institutes, BIOASTER is a not-for-profit foundation developing a unique technological and innovative model to sup-port the latest challenges in microbiology. In particular, BIOASTER uses and develops high value technological innovations that accelerate development of medical solutions for populations and personalized medicine. The aim of BIOASTER is to bring together academic, industry and its capacities and specific knowledge to develop and execute high impact collaborative projects requiring industry compatible innovative technologies.
Key figures:
• 4 fields of expertise: antimicrobials, diagnostics, microbiome, vaccines
• BSL2 & BSL3 laboratories in Lyon and Paris
• 110+ employees, including 80% of scientific experts, 15 nationalities
• 330+ research contracts, involving 93 private partners, 54 public partners.
Press contact for BIOASTER: olivier.charzat@bioaster.org / www.bioaster.org
About DCN Dx
DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays.
Our personalized approach to IVD product development has supported more than 560 programs from over 260 clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.
With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx.com.
Mitzi Rettinger
DCN Dx
+1 512-431-5836
mrettinger@dcndx.com
