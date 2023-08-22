Valiant Awarded $50.8M Contract to Provide Chemical Management Services for DLA Corpus Christi

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant announced today that it has been awarded a $50.8M contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide chemical management services (CMS) for DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas, located on Naval Air Station Corpus Christi (NASCC), Texas, and the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) industrial maintenance complex. The scope of this contract is to provide CMS support that includes third-party logistics (3PL), end-to-end supply chain functions and processes, and effective inventory management in support of DLA and CCAD's industrial maintenance mission.



DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas, is the primary wholesale distribution point for major components to support helicopter repair missions for the Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales customers worldwide. Its mission is to receive, store, pack, preserve, issue, and arrange transportation for assigned supplies and equipment as directed by DLA and Service Inventory Control Point Item managers.

“We are proud to continue our support of the DLA Distribution Corpus Christi and CCAD's industrial maintenance complex.” Peter Capwell, General Manager and SVP of Valiant’s Mission Support business unit, said, “Our experience in providing effective hazardous material management and CMS support services has enabled us to offer the proven performance, flexibility, and low-risk solutions required to effectively manage and execute this critical mission.”

