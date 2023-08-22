Teenage Advocates Raise More Than $90,000 For Pediatric Cancer Research
Ava Litman, Nancy Litman, Ruth Rozenholc Abend, Mischa Abend, Hayley Silvers, Lauren SIlvers, Abey Fuks, Helen Fuks (Photo credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)
Abey Fuks, Hayley Silvers, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Mischa Abend, Ava Litman (Photo credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)
Unlike, other fundraising events put on by SWCRF, this one is unique, since it was created and organized by kids. This year’s event raised more than $90,000.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd annual Kids Cancel Cancer, benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), took place at The Clubhouse in East Hampton. In addition to raising crucial funds for pediatric cancer research, the event was an entertaining evening of arcade games, miniature golf, close-up magic by Chuck Hayes, great food, a thrilling live and silent auction facilitated by Grandstand Sports and Memorabilia, and much more.
— Marion Waxman
“Unlike, other fundraising events put on by SWCRF, this one is unique, since it was created and organized by kids,” said Marion Waxman, who is spearheading the event. “This year’s event raised more than $90,000. Funds will support the work of two leading pediatric cancer investigators – one based at St. Jude’s Research Hospital and the other at Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Israel.”
While pediatric cancer deaths have declined by 65 percent over the past few decades, cancer remains a leading cause of death for children and teenagers. In fact, it is estimated that 10,500 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children (birth to 14 years old) each year, and about 1,190 children will die from the disease. Additionally, a recent study published in Aging AND Cancer found that childhood cancer survivors experience serious health issues in adult life, much earlier than their counterparts who did not have cancer as a kid.
“This is why prioritizing research to develop new treatments for childhood cancer is so urgent,” said Mrs. Waxman.
Notable Attendees included: Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, Hayley Silvers, Celine Rattray, Jean Shafiroff, Chuck Hayes
Event co-chairs:
Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, Hayley Silvers
Committee:
Scarlette Bejarano, Chloe Cohan, Scott Eisenhofer, Jake Finley, Jagger Joseph, Lexi Klein, Annabelle Emerson-Molinoff, Ava Passarelli, Caroline Paradise, Isabelle Sands, Ethan Silvers
Junior Committee:
Leo Abend, Jake Fine, Charlotte Kaiser, Pierce Kurz, Brielle Rothfeld, Juliette Rothfeld, Maverick Seigel, Sloan Shapiro, Gavin Weinstein, Ryan Weinstein
About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.
For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org
I: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram