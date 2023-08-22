QNB Corp. Declares Q3 2023 Dividend

QUAKERTOWN, PA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 22, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record September 15, 2023.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com .

