JORDILIGHT NAMED AN HONOREE OF THE 2023 FAST COMPANY INNOVATION BY DESIGN AWARD
Fast Company selects the high-tech utility tool that’s changing the one-dimensional flashlight industryDELAWARE, US, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JORDILIGHT is excited to announce its premiere utility flashlight has been selected as an honoree for the much-anticipated 2023 Fast Company Innovation By Design awards. Awards honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow.
“The journey to bring JORDILIGHT from a dream to reality took years. Fast Company's recognition underscores its revolutionary impact on the flashlight industry, merging cutting-edge technology with versatility. It's designed to make lives safer, brighter, and more convenient," remarked Robert Haddad, Founder and CEO of JORDILIGHT.
The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. The 2023 Fast Company Innovation Festival will convene thousands of makers and innovators from across the globe, in person — exceptional leaders and doers shaping the future — for four days of inspired conversation, purposeful networking, and meaningful takeaways. Speakers include Drew Barrymore and keynote speakers from Patagonia, Google, Dell Technologies, Hilton and Audi to name a few.
JORDILIGHT is the only multifaceted flashlight tool designed with a bendable U-shape that is attachable, wearable, versatile, waterproof in up to 164 feet of water and made with cutting-edge technology that includes a built-in e-compass, navigation and app. Created with high-risk scenarios and emergencies in mind, JORDILIGHT detects if a user falls or needs help, and sends a help signal via the app to a pre-saved contact.
JORDILIGHT welcomes individuals around the world to be part of its innovation process by joining its campaign on the popular crowdfunding site, Kickstarter and on Indiegogo. It’s easy to invest in JORDILIGHT’s industry-changing developments by purchasing base bundles at highly discounted prices or volunteering a larger investment.
To learn more about JORDILIGHT, visit its website, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
