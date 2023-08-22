Inaugural Footprint of Life Gala Set for Hamptons Evening Hosted by Global Ambassador Amy Green & Gary Green

Footprint of Life Gala Logo Footprint of life Gala (photo credit: Footprint of Life Gala) Gary Green, Amy Green (photo credit: Green Vision Foundation)

Karolína Kurková, Erin Lichy, David Yarrow to Attend Soiree to Benefit African Community & Conservation Foundation as well as Prince William’s Foundation, Tusk

Sustainability, conservation, education, and love of animals has been close to my heart, I have been promoting these causes through my life and am taking this further with The Footprint of Life Gala.” — Amy Green