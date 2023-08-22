South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, SCDA Communications Director, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 22, 2023

S.C. Senate President Thomas Alexander and Seed Company Founder Danny Mixon Honored for Agriculture Advocacy

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture named two Advocates of the Year for 2023 in honor of their service to the state’s agriculture industry.

The 15th Advocates of the Year Recognition Reception was held Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Phillips Market Center at the South Carolina State Farmers Market in West Columbia.

S.C. Senate President Thomas Alexander, a native South Carolinian and Oconee County businessman, has been committed to agriculture throughout his 29 years in the Senate. He supports South Carolina farmers, agribusinesses and rural communities in his work at the State House.

Danny Mixon, who founded Mixon Seed 50 years ago and remains part of its leadership team, has been instrumental in developing the state’s seed industry. His work to preserve and promote South Carolina agriculture is a model for others.

“It’s very fitting to recognize people who have done so much for South Carolina agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, who serves as an advisor to the Advocates for Agriculture board. “On behalf of the state’s farmers and the more than 250,000 people whose jobs are supported by agribusiness, I thank these two men for their service.”

“Senator Alexander has always welcomed feedback from agribusiness leaders as to needs within the industry and has always exhausted every effort to provide support when and where needed,” said Ronnie Summers, president of Advocates for Agriculture. “Danny Mixon has been a leader in South Carolina agribusiness for well over 50 years and is still making a major impact on the state’s number one industry. Just recently, for example, Danny was instrumental in helping the state land a peanut processor. These two leaders are without question deserving Advocates of the Year!”

Founded in 2005, the nonprofit South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture helps promote the state’s agricultural products and overall agriculture industry.

