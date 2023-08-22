Judge Lolita G. Hartl Romanick to Retire

Northeast Central Judicial District Judge Lolita G. Hartl Romanick has announced that she will retire effective November 1, 2023. Judge Romanick has served as NECJD judge since her appointment in 2014, being re-elected in 2018.

Judge Romanick announced her retirement in a letter to Governor Doug Burgum. "It has been an honor and privilege to have served the citizens of both Grand Forks and Nelson County," Judge Romanick wrote.

Her retirement will create a vacancy in the NECDJ.

A 1983 University of Idaho School of Law graduate, Judge Romanick was previously in private practice in both Grand Forks and Minot, N.D. from 1984-2014.