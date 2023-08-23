Hammond Home Health Continues To Revolutionize Under Their New Name And Image As Hammond Health Hub

As we face the healthcare crisis related to the rise in chronic disease, we are thrilled to provide innovative solutions to manage, improve & mitigate poor outcomes that result from such conditions.” — Natalie Robertson, VP of Business Development & Clinical Operations

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammond Home Health, a leading Texas healthcare company, proudly announces its official name change to “Hammond Health Hub”, unveils an updated logo and launches a state-of-the-art company website found at www.hammondhealthhub.com. This announcement follows an initiative that further symbolizes their commitment to offering solutions for the chronic disease epidemic that society faces. Utilizing Remote Patient Monitoring & Caregiving Services throughout Texas backed by the pillars of technology, education, and empathy.

Remote Patient Monitoring empowers patients to manage their health conditions from the comfort of their own homes, while medical professional remotely track vital signs and analyze their data. This helps ensure timely intervention and a pro-active approach to patient well-being. Caregiver Services provide in-home assistance that cater to the unique needs and preferences of patients statewide. This includes Patient Attendant Services for Medicaid eligible individuals and Companion Care Services for those utilizing private pay.

These rebranding efforts reflect Hammond Health Hub’s steadfast commitment to those under their care while holding true to their patient-centric approach in revolutionizing chronic condition oversight in the state of Texas. Their new name, logo and website are designed to embody their core mission and values; education, empathy and technology.

President Fred Hammond notes, “We are thrilled to reveal our fresh identity, as it truly reflects our dedication to placing patients at the heart of our mission as a healthcare company. Incorporating Hub in our new name symbolizes the three pillars of empathy, education and technology. We are a hub to help empower patients to live healthier and happier lives by merging the latest advancements in technology and educational guidance while never losing site of the importance of genuine human connection.”

Natalie Robertson, VP of Business Development & Clinical Operations, states, “As we face the healthcare crisis related to the rise in chronic disease, we are thrilled to provide innovative solutions to manage, improve & mitigate poor outcomes that result from such conditions."

Hammond Health Hub remains dedicating to improving the landscape of chronic condition oversight in Texas by integrating cutting-edge technology, the power of human relationships and knowledge backed education to enrich patient lives and improve their health outcomes. With Hammond Health Hub on the forefront, the future landscape for those in the great state of Texas remains bright.

About Hammond Health Hub: Hammond Health Hub is a Texas-based healthcare company specializing in Remote Patient Monitoring & Caregiver Services. Merging the three pillars of education, empathy & technology to improve the well-being of those we serve. Striving to enhance the health outcomes and provide the highest standard of care to those in the great state of Texas.